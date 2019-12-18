Beech Tree ES Teacher Supports Fellow Educator

Beech Tree Elementary second grade teacher Nadya Abu-Rish is one of 15 teachers who met at a conference and have stayed in touch, sharing teaching strategies, advice and successes with each other. When one of the teachers in the group went to New York for that city’s marathon, Abu-Rish was one of the teachers who traveled to the city to support her colleague. An article in Scholastic’s On Our Minds stresses the importance of professional colleagues supporting each other at work and in their personal lives. The full story can be read at oomscholasticblog.com/post/educators-travel-thousands-miles-support-teacher-running-262

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments