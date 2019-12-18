Falls Church Local Scott Sisk Dies at 58

Scott Nathan Sisk passed on Dec. 14, 2019 in Arlington. He was born on Jan. 28, 1961 in Front Royal.

Scott grew up in Falls Church and attended J.E.B Stuart (now Justice) High School. He was an avid golfer, philanthropist and a local sports enthusiast.

He is survived by his spouse, Catherine Tallant; daughters, Ashlynne and Abbigale Sisk; mother, Joyce Sisk; brothers Jeff and Kevin Sisk; and granddaughter, Adilynne Sisk; nephew, Adam Sisk; nieces, Emma and Dayna Sisk.

A memorial service will be held for Scott at 1 p.m. on Dec. 23, at Murphy Funeral Homes in Arlington (4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington).

A gathering will be held immediately following services from 2 – 4 p.m.

