VIRGINIA’S 2 U.S. SENATORS, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, appeared together at a forum hosted by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce in Tysons on Dec. 9, to talk economic policy. Kaine remarked about the importance of “human capital, saying, “The top priority in the success of an economy is talent, our human capital. Capital should serve talent rather than vice versa,”

