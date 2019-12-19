Schools Lost & Founds Need Decluttering Before Break

It’s that time of the year when Falls Church City Public Schools’ lost and found sections are stretched to capacity. This lost and found area at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School has a bin for notebooks, another for lunch boxes, and tubs for plastic containers, water bottles, and pencil cases, in addition to the hanging and folded clothing items.

Parents are encouraged to visit the lost and found area at their child’s school before winter break to collect their items. Also, if parents aren’t sure of a school’s lost and found location, they are directed to ask someone when they check into the building.

