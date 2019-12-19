Two Upcoming Events at Sleepy Hollow Methodist

Sleepy Hollow United Methodist Church (3435 Sleepy Hollow Road, Falls Church) is hosting two Christmas-themed events that will be open to the public.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., Sleepy Hollow UMC will host its Blue Christmas Service. Designed for those who are feeling “blue” during Christmastime, the church creates a sacred and safe space for people who are living through dark times. It is intended to be a time for reflection, acknowledgment of the present reality and the hope of finding light in the darkness.

Also, on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 5:30 – 8 p.m., Sleepy Hollow UMC will hosts its Living Nativity with live animals. Interested attendees can come to Bethlehem and witness the real story of Christmas. Participants will walk past the busy inn and visit the Manger that shelters the gentle sheep and the Holy Family. Inside the church attendees can warm themselves with hot cocoa and homemade cookies while listening to Christmas music. Those who attend are encouraged to take a moment in the sanctuary to reflect on the Miracle of Christmas as well as Jesus Christ. All are welcome.

For more information on either of these events, call 703-534-6461.

