A third “Love is Love” dance party welcoming LGBTQ guests is set for Friday night at Falls Church’s State Theatre (210 N. Washington St.) starting at 9 p.m. The charity guests will be the NOVA Pride and Inova Gay Men’s Health Collaborative. Entertainment will feature DJ BlakBerri, Lipsy’s Drag Show, Cathy D and more. There will be a “fabulous” sweater contest, giveaways and more. Tito’s Vodka is a sponsor of the event.

