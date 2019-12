(Photo: Courtesy FCCPS Photo/John Brett

OFFICIALLY MEMBERS OF THE SCHOOL BOARD are newcomers Susan Dimock (left) and Laura Downs. They join incumbent Phil Reitenger as those who were elected to the board at the polls in early November. Dimock, Downs and Reitenger will begin their work on the board in January, with one of their first orders of business being to review the upcoming budget that Falls Church City Public Schools will submit to the City of Falls Church. )

