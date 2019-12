The Falls Church -Annandale LIONS Club fresh Florida fruit sale will be this Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Annandale Swim and Tennis Club (7530 Little River Turnpike, Annandale) between Wendy’s and McDonald’s. The sale will start at 8:15 a.m. and will run until all supplies are sold out. For more information, visit fc-alions.org.

