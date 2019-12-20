Haycock Principal Charged With Failure to Report Abuse

Scott Bloom. (Photo: Fairfax Co. Police)

Scott Bloom, the principal at Haycock Elementary in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest by Fairfax Police for failure to report incidents of child abuse while he served at Freedom Elementary School in Vienna in 2018-2019.

The McLean District of the Fairfax Police announced this week the arrest of two teachers at Freedom, a Fairfax County public school, following the disclosure of injuries to numerous non-verbal students with intellectual difficulties between April and September 2019.

Charged with felony assault and battery and cruelty and injuries to children were Clymeera Gastav, 48, of Herndon and Cecilia Maria Benevides, 59, of Alexandria. Bloom, 39, of Reston, is charged with failure to report the incidents.

