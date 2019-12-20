Ribbon Cutting, Groundbreaking at Two F.C. City Parks

(Photo: Courtesy City of Falls Church)

SHOVELS MET DIRT on Dec. 7 for the City’s Recreation and Parks Department as it held a ceremony double-header: a ribbon cutting for the Howard E. Herman Stream Valley Park and a groundbreaking for the Big Chimneys project. The ribbon cutting celebrated the recent renovations and restoration efforts at Howard E. Herman Stream Valley Park, including a new arched park sign, benches, new pathway, pedestrian bridge, and stream daylighting. The groundbreaking marks the beginning of the Big Chimneys Park Improvement Project (pictured above) which includes installing new play equipment, improved drainage at the south end of the park and adding an accessible trail from the Winter Hill neighborhood.

