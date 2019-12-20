Sinfonietta Awarded Grant by F.C. City

The Washington Sinfonietta announced it is once again the recipient of two City of Falls Church Arts and Humanities Grant Awards. These grants — approved this week by the Falls Church City Council as part of its Fiscal Year 2020 Arts and Cultural Grant Awards program — will help enable the Sinfonietta to present its annual Family Holiday Celebration free of charge to attendees, along with assisting the orchestra to cover additional critical operating costs.

The City of Falls Church Arts and Humanities Grant Program supports activities and events that foster cultural advancement and vitality in Falls Church and benefit the greater community. The Washington Sinfonietta is proud to be awarded such resources in support of its culturally enriching performances in Falls Church during the orchestra’s 2019-2020 concert season.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments