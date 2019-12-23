14 Democrats Qualify for Primary Ballot in Virginia

All Democratic presidential candidates who filed paperwork to appear on the Virginia March 3 primary ballot have successfully qualified, the party announced last week.

After a random drawing by officials at the State Board of Elections today, candidates will appear on the ballot in the order listed here: Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Michael Bennett, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Deval Patrick, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer, Michael Bloomberg.

Of the candidates, only Warren has a campaign office in the City of Falls Church currently.

