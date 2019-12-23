Bridge Rehab Completed at Seven Corners

The rehabilitation of the one-way bridge linking the eastbound Route 50 (Arlington Boulevard) service road to Wilson Boulevard (Route 613) is complete, improving safety for drivers and pedestrians and extending the overall life of the bridge, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Improvements to the bridge, originally built in 1958, included: New concrete bridge deck and steel beams; reconstructing the bridge’s pre-existing sidewalk and adding a new sidewalk along the opposite side of the bridge; upgrading the bridge railings including the addition of pedestrian fencing; improving curb and gutter and constructing new concrete end walls on the southwestern approach to the bridge.

In August, the bridge deck was demolished and replaced in just 54 hours. The milestone was captured on timelapse video and shared on social media, with more than 20,000 views in less than 24 hours.

VDOT partnered with WSP on the project’s design and Martins Construction Corporation was the construction contractor. The project was recently recognized with two American Council of Engineering Companies of Metropolitan Washington (ACEC/MW) 2019-2020 awards: “Best Local Project” and an Honor Award, making the project eligible to compete in the ACEC National competition.

The $3.8 million project, completed ahead of schedule and under budget, was financed with state and federal State of Good Repair funds used for maintenance of structures and bridges.

Within the project limits, Wilson Boulevard averages 7,500 vehicles a day and Route 50 averages 51,000.

