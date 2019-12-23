Letters to the Editor: Looking Forward to Whole Foods in F.C.

Letters to the Editor: December 19 – 25, 2019

Looking Forward to Whole Foods in F.C.

Editor,

Our family of four is thrilled to have at least one organic and healthy store in the city of ours that homes one of the wealthiest households in the whole country. We have children as well as elderly that deserve to eat organic and wholesome food and with Giant, Harris Teeter and Aldi that have close to no organic food choices, our city has the opportunity to finally live and feel great!

Whole Foods has a philosophy to bring community together and that is exactly what we need plus real estate values statistically go up anywhere Whole Foods opens up.

We support this organic grocer wholeheartedly and are looking forward to it!

I. Pelikan

Falls Church

