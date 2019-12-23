News-Press Holiday Party Sees Same Faces at New Venue

(Photo: News-Press)

SMILES ALL AROUND at the News-Press’ annual holiday party. While the venue changed to the Falls Church Arts Gallery, the cast of characters didn’t, with members of Falls Church’s City Council joining News-Press editor-in-chief, Nicholas F. Benton (wearing hat) including (from left to right) Letty Hardi, Mayor David Tarter, Ross Litkenhous, Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly and Phil Duncan.

FCA’S HOSTS, president Barb Cram (center) and outreach director Shaun Van Steyn were also spotted alongside News-Press advertising manager Nick Gatz.

