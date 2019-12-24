Local Business Lends Hand To Women in Need

CSI DMC staff (from left to right) Andrea Hess, Carly Shapiro and Kathy DePalma organize CSI DMC donations of professional women’s attire to be dropped off to Suited for Change in Washington, D.C.

CSI DMC donated more than 100 professional women’s clothing to Suited for Change, as part of their annual give back programs. Suited for Change provides professional attire at no cost to women in need, who are looking to increase their employment potential.

Suited for Change empowers women by increasing their employment and job retention potential. Based in Washington, D.C., it’s the leading nonprofit for women in need of professional attire, mentoring and job-readiness education. Through these services, it helps women achieve financial independence. All Suited for Change services are available at no cost and by referral to local women in need. Suited for Change has served 28,000 local women since 1992.

Headquartered in Falls Church, Va., award-winning CSI DMC began in 1987 as Capitol Services Inc. (CSI) in Washington, D.C.

For more information on CSI DMC, visit csi-dmc.com.

