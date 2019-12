Over 30 George Mason High School students completed the State Round of the CyberPatriots on Dec. 8.

This was the third round for the six teams that participated. They had three images (Windows 10, Windows Server 2016 and Ubuntu 16) and 2 CISCO networking tasks to complete.

Now competitors await results to see which teams advance to the semi-final round in January.

