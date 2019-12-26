Host of Schools Selected for Solar Energy Modifications

Vendor contracts were announced today as part of an ongoing partnership with Fairfax County that will potentially expand the use of solar energy to 87 Fairfax County public schools and facilities. This is the largest power purchase agreement in the state for a municipality to date.

FCPS has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy for having 173 schools earn Energy Star certification and as Energy Star Partner of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

One hundred thirty-four schools participate in the National Wildlife Federation’s Eco-Schools Program; of those, 16 have achieved the highest honor in that program, Green Flag status, and three of those schools have achieved permanent Green Flag status.

FCPS has also been recognized with a 2019 Virginia Energy Efficiency Leadership Award from the Virginia Energy Efficiency Council; platinum certification from the Virginia School Board Association’s Green School Divisions certification program; and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments 2019 Climate Energy Leadership Award.

The local FCPS schools being considered for solar modifications include: Beech Tree Elementary School; Belvedere Elementary School; Falls Church High School; Graham Road Elementary School; Haycock Elementary School; Jackson Middle School; Justice Middle School; Kent Gardens Elementary School; Lemon Road Elementary School; Longfellow Middle School; Marshall High School; Sleepy Hollow Elementary School; Spring Hill Elementary School; Stenwood Elementary School; Timber Lane Elementary School; Westgate Elementary School; Westlawn Elementary School and Wolftrap Elementary School.

