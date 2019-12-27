Geothermal Drilling Underway at Mason High

(Photo: Brian Indre)

THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH turned the key on its new geothermal efforts at George Mason High School on Dec. 16. With the help of Allied Construction, the City will oversee 180 wells being made that go over 500 feet in depth to facilitate geothermal heating and cooling air flow.

(Photo: Brian Indre)

COUNCILMEMBER DAN SZE (second from right) and Falls Church City Public Schools superintendent Peter Noonan posed for a photo op with other City and contracted officials overlooking the site from Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School’s library.

