Crime Report: Drug, Alcohol & Smoking Arrests

It was a vice-filled week according to the Dec. 16-22 City of Falls Church crime report, with several drug, alcohol and smoking violations included.

Inside the report, there were three drug offences during traffic stops — all for marijuana possession — two DUIs, two drunk in public arrests and two summons issued for smoking violations.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: December 16 – 22, 2019

Drug/Narcotic Offence, 2300 blk N Oak St, Dec 16, 12:14 AM, following a traffic stop, a male, 20, of Vienna, VA, was issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

Identity Theft, 200 N Maple Ave, Dec 16, 12:32, unknown suspect(s) used a victim’s information fraudulently.

Graffiti, 100 blk S Maple Ave, Between Sep 1 and Dec 17, unknown suspect(s) painted graffiti on a building.

Trespassing, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Dec 17, 2:55 PM, following a call for service, a male, 49, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a citation for trespassing after being forbidden.

Smoking Violation, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Dec 18, 3:08 PM, following police contact, a male, 68, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking Violation.

Smoking Violation, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Dec 18, 2:59 PM, following police contact, a male, 55, of Annandale, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking Violation.

Fraud / Drunk In Public, 100 Blk W Broad St, Dec 19, 1:20 AM, Following a call for service, a female, 35, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for defrauding a restaurant and drunk in public.

Drug/Narcotic Offence, 100 blk N Cherry St, Dec 19, 7:40 AM, following a traffic stop, a male, 19, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

Drug/Narcotic Offence, 100 blk Noland St, Dec 19, 9:56 AM, following a traffic stop, a male, 32, of Alexandria, VA, was issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

Credit Card Fraud, 100 blk S Oak St, Dec 19, 6:53 PM, unknown suspect(s) used a victim’s credit card information fraudulently.

Drunk In Public,100 blk W Broad St, Dec 20, 2:52 AM, Following a call for service, a male, 40, of Vienna, VA, was arrested for drunk in public.

Driving Under the Influence, 900 blk W Broad St, Dec 21, 1:19 AM, following a traffic stop, a female, 28, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Driving Under the Influence, 1000 blk E Broad St, Dec 22, 2:56 AM, following a traffic stop, a male, 33, of Ashburn, VA, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Commercial Burglary / Destruction of Property, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Dec 21, 9:21 AM, an unknown male damaged a building and took items of value.

