F.C. Student Elected to Council, Joins Honor Society

Justin Ngo of Falls Church, an eighth grade student at Randolph-Macon Academy Middle School, has been elected the President of the school’s Student Council Association for the 2019-20 school year. Ngo was also recently inducted into the National Junior Honor Society. He is the son of Leslie Nguyen of Falls Church and Van Ngo of Springfield.

Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA), founded in 1892, is a college-preparatory, coeducational boarding school for students in grades 6 through 12.

