F.C. Native Completes Research Project in Montana

Daraius Boston of Falls Church, a member of the class of 2021 majoring in aerospace engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense, hands-on research project, titled “Standalone Webcams in Glacier National Park,” in Glacier National Park, Montana. In their project summary, the students wrote, “The team worked with the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center (CCRLC), at Glacier National Park, to address traffic congestion using webcams.”

At WPI, all undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to addresses an important societal need or issue. About two-thirds of students complete a project at one of the university’s 50-plus off-campus project centers, which are located around the world.

A signature element of the innovative undergraduate experience at WPI, the project-based curriculum offers students the opportunity to apply their scientific and technical knowledge to develop thoughtful solutions to real problems that affect the quality of people’s lives-and make a difference before they graduate.

“The WPI project-based curriculum brings students out of the classroom and their comfort zones and into the global community to apply their knowledge to solve real problems,” said Professor Kent Rissmiller, interim dean of WPI’s Interdisciplinary and Global Studies Division.

For more information, visit wpi.edu

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments