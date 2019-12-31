Gift Cards Distributed by Vietnam Vets

(Photo: Courtesy Leonard Ignatowski)

FOR THE 10TH YEAR, the Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 227 provided gift cards in value from $50 for a single veteran to $200 for a married veteran with children for the holidays. This year’s amount of $ 3,950 benefited 43 veterans and their families. Chuck and Glenda Harris (right; second from right) shopped for one family of five, while his neighbor, Charlie and Jill Puma, fulfilled the list for the second family of four. The Puma’s family donation of $500 augmented the Chapter’s grant of $500 for a total amount of $1,000. They were joined by Glenda and Chuck Harris to deliver holiday cheer to two Wounded Warrior families at a local military hospital.

