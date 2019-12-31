This Week in Sports: Wrestling

(Photo: Carol Sly)

GEORGE MASON HIGH SCHOOL’S wrestling team hosted their annual pre-holiday wrestling tournament on Saturday, and finished 5th out of 9 teams including much larger schools George Marshall, Fairfax, South County and Heritage. Nine of Mason’s 13 entered wrestlers placed in the top four of their weight class. Carlos Shields (top picture) was the Mustangs’ lone champion at 220 pounds, winning all three of his matches, the first two by pin and the championship by decision, 14 to 6.

(Photo: Carol Sly)

AT THE OTHER END of the weight ranges, Ed Kennedy at 106 pounds took 2nd place with three wins and one loss. Javier Martinez, 120 pounds, also placed 2nd with three wins and one loss. Farhid Negahban (bottom picture) ended in second for the 132 pound category. For 160 pounds, Nate Jaramillo stood on the podium in 2nd place with teammate Jake Leach in 3rd. Emmett Wood, Spencer Marcus and Matt Larrain had 4th place finishes.

