The 22nd annual Watch Night New Year’s Eve celebration ushered in the 2020’s with a successful festivities and star drop along the 100 block of West Broad Street Tuesday night. New features including the log jammer and mechanical bull attractions joined the rock and Velcro wall as mainstays on Fun Alley while performers Redacted and Sudden M Pac helped ring in the New Year. Check out some of the scenes from this year’s event as Falls Church ended the decade in style.

