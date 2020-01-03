Business News & Notes: Free School Testing Help, F.C. Chamber’s 1st Luncheon of 2020 & New Cell Phone Repair Store Opens

Business News & Notes: January 2 – 8, 2020

Sunstone Counseling Adds LCP

Sarah Moore has completed her 2,000 hour residency and is now a licensed professional counselor with Falls Church-based Sunstone Counseling. Moore’s practice focuses on challenging transitions, anxiety, and depression, often using cognitive behavioral therapy. She has a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Marymount University and is an active member of the American Counseling Association and Northern Virginia Licensed Professional Counselors.

Sunstone Counseling provides counseling services for adults, children and adolescents, couples, families, and provides group counseling, workshops, and retreats.

Centers are located in Alexandria, McLean, and in Falls Church’s Independence Square, 124D E. Broad Street. For more information, visit www.sunstonecounselors.com.

Free Private School Entrance Exam Test Though January

C2 Education of Falls Church is offering free private school entrance exam diagnostic tests through the month of January. C2 Education provides kindergarten through 12th grade tutoring and test preparation with personalized academic plans to achieve higher test scores and better grades. The Falls Church location is at 1075 W. Broad Street.

For more information, stop by or contact the center by calling 571-488-9331 or emailing falls.church@c2educate.com.

1st F.C. Chamber Networking Breakfast of 2020 Set for Jan. 9

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will host its first informal networking breakfast of the 2020 on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 8 – 9 a.m. at the Original Pancake House.

Current Chamber members, and those interested in learning more about the Chamber or the Falls Church business community, are welcome to attend. Registration is not required. There is no fee for the event but attendees will be billed directly by the restaurant for their orders.

The Original Pancake House is located at 7395 Lee Highway in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

New Cell Phone Repair Store Opens on S. George Mason

CPR Cell Phone Repair has opened a new store in Falls Church at 3825 S George Mason Drive, Suite J.

Founded 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America operating more than 800 locations internationally. CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list and in 2019 it was ranked in the top 25 of the list and as the number one tech franchise.

The new store, owned by Capitol Technology University graduate Yosef Zeru, will be open from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit www.cellphonerepair.com/falls-church-va.

