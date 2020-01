The Fairfax County delegation to the General Assembly will hold a public hearing for the upcoming 2020 session Saturday, Jan. 4 at 9 a.m. in the boardroom of the Fairfax County Government Center, 12000 Government Center Parkway.

All interested in speaking at the hearing should register online or contact the county’s Department of Clerk Services by Thursday, Jan. 2, at 5 p.m. Only county residents can speak. All speakers will be allocated three minutes.

