‘Images,’ F.C. Arts’ Newest Exhibit, Opens this Weekend

Thirty-six area fine art photographers will be featured in the Falls Church Arts gallery’s “Images” show opening Saturday, Jan. 4, at 7:30 p.m. The exhibit runs through Feb. 2 at the gallery (700-B W. Broad St., Falls Church).

Images from around the world, captured in 43 art works, were selected by curator Mary Welch Higgins, gallery director and curator at Northern Virginia Community College–Alexandria campus.

From “The Nutcracker” in Paris to “Mosque Ceiling” in Kyrgyzstan to “Shenandoah Sunrise” in Virginia to “911 Memorial” in New York City, this is a colorful show of refined photography.

The FCA gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is free.

