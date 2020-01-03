Local Teachers Receive, Renew Certification

Twenty-seven Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) teachers have achieved or renewed certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS).

Seventy five percent of National Board Certified teachers work directly with students while others have moved into leadership roles throughout the division.

Over the course of the program in FCPS, more than 500 teachers have achieved this certification. Currently, FCPS is ranked first in the state of Virginia with a total of 302 active National Board-certified teachers, placing Fairfax County in the top 30 school districts nationwide.

Local teachers that are newly certified by NBPTS: Laura Chami (Willow Springs Elementary School) and Taryn Roman (Lemon Road Elementary School).

The following teachers renewed their board certification for an additional 10 years: Margaret Campbell, (Woodburn Elementary School), Jill Hamlin (Churchill Road Elementary School), Jane Layton (Longfellow Middle School), Andrea Ogden (Westgate Elementary School) and Alfredo Sanchez Bolivar (Westlawn Elementary School).

Initial certification and renewal of National Board certification requires teachers to compile and submit a portfolio documenting their high quality instruction, ability to differentiate, and demonstrating how their practices continue to align with the Five Core Propositions of Accomplished Teaching in their certificate area.

