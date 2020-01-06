Kindness Project Spreads Through Marshall Road ES

The administration at Marshall Road Elementary School challenged the entire school to participate in a Kindness project-based learning challenge throughout the month of December. The driving question was, “How can you as Roadrunners, be kind and inspire kindness, in your classroom, our school, your family, and our community?” Signs were hung outside every classroom for students to read and touch as they entered. Each class and grade level also challenged themselves to spread kindness. For example, third graders created kindness quilts to hang in businesses throughout Vienna. Teachers continued to model kindness as they participated in a community service project, sharing food, gifts, and joy to those in need.

