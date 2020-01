SMOKEY (about 5 years) has been lost since 6 a.m. on New Year’s day. He lives on Greenwich St. in the City of Falls Church and is very loveable and friendly. He’s all gray (white hair cluster on bottom side) with light brown eyes, is about 8-10 pounds and is neutered. Smokey was last seen with a green collar on that had his information but it could have come off. Anyone with information on Smokey is asked to text, call or leave a voicemail at 703-862-9932 if you see him.

