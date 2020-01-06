Police Search for Dog That Bit Woman at F.C. Park Saturday

Police are on the lookout for a dog that bit a woman near a City of Falls Church park Saturday afternoon. If the animal is not located, the victim may have to undergo rabies inoculations, police warn.

According to Falls Church Police, the woman was bitten on the hand by an unleashed dog on Saturday, Jan. 4, around 3 p.m. near the Van Buren Street playground of Crossman Park. The dog is described as a white with a brown head, possibly a bulldog, continental bulldog, boxer mix or pit bull mix. Photos of the suspected dog breeds can be seen here.

Police report the victim did not see the dog’s owner but believes he or she was nearby.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the dog or incident to contact them at 703-241-5050 (TTY 711).

