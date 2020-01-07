Crime Report: Drunk in Public, DUI Arrests Close Out 2019 Report

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the year closed out with a plethora of alcohol-related arrests, according to the last City of Falls Church crime report of 2019.

In the latest report released this week, there were three incidents of public drunkenness — two on New Year’s Eve — a 19-year-old was arrested for a DUI on Route 7 and a 25-year-old Falls Church man was arrested for disorderly conduct and indecent exposure on W. Broad this past Saturday night.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: December 30, 2019 – January 5, 2020

Drunkenness (DIP) / Trespass, 100 blk W Broad St, Dec 30, 12:09 AM, a male, 68, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for appearing drunk in public and trespassing.

Identity Theft, 200 blk Patterson St, between Nov 15 and Dec 30, unknown

suspect(s) fraudulently used a victim’s personally identifiable information to open lines of credit and purchase items of value.

Drunkenness (DIP) / Trespass, 200 blk S Washington St, Dec 31, 2:58 AM, a male, 33, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for appearing drunk in public and trespassing.

Drunkenness (DIP) / Trespass, 300 blk W Broad St, Dec 31, 2:12 PM, a male, 34, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for appearing drunk in public and trespassing.

Driving Under the Influence, 7100 blk Leesburg Pike, Jan 1, 1:27 AM, a male, 19, of McLean, VA, was arrested for driving under the Influence.

Panhandling, 100 blk E Annandale Rd, Jan 1, 11:50 AM, a male, 69, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a citation for panhandling.

Disorderly Conduct / Indecent Exposure, 100 blk W Broad St, Jan 4, 10:28 PM, a male, 25, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

Trespass, 300 blk W Broad St, Jan 5, 7:32 AM, a male, 49, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a citation for trespassing.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments