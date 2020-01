The City of Falls Church’s Recreation and Parks Department has cancelled all activities after 4 p.m. today, Tuesday, Jan. 7, due to snow.

Most F.C. government office and services will remain open, however, during regular hours with City Hall closing at 5 p.m., the Community Center at 10 p.m. and the library at 9 p.m.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments