Students & Volunteers Wanted at St. Mark’s Catholic

St. Mark’s Catholic Church English as a Second Language (ESL) Ministry is seeking students and volunteers to participate in its upcoming winter 2020 term, from Jan. 14 – Mar. 12. The ministry’s goal is to “Welcome Everyone” and provide a program where adults from all ethnic and religious backgrounds can come and learn English and acclimate better to life in the U.S.

Interested students and volunteers are asked to come and register on Tuesday, Jan.7 and Thursday, Jan. 9 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

No experience is necessary to volunteer. All classes take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at St. Mark Christian Formation Center (9972 Vale Road, Vienna).

For additional information on classes and volunteering for this important St. Mark’s Ministry, call Monica at 703-980-9380, Bob at 703-242-7449, email stmarksesl@gmail.com or visit the website at stmarkesl.org.

