P. DAVID TARTER (left) and Marybeth Connelly are shown after the unanimous votes of the Falls Church City Council to new two-year terms as mayor and vice mayor of Falls Church. (Photo: News-Press)

By unanimous 7-0 votes of the Falls Church City Council Monday night, P. David Tarter was elected to a record-tying fourth two-year term as mayor and Marybeth Connelly to a third term as vice mayor of the City of Falls Church.

There was absolutely no suspense associated with either vote as Council members took turns hailing the achievements the City has enjoyed under their leadership and a collaborative effort of the entire Council.

