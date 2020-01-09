Editorial: An Exciting Year Ahead for F.C.

Yes, it’s the start of a new decade, but honestly, trying to predict what’s going to happen over the next 10 years is all but impossible. Even though there are a lot of projections that extend out that far, they are all predicated on the world as we know it now, and there are no guarantees that will, or should, hold. So forgive us if we venture to project just this year ahead, to what the world and Falls Church may look like in January 2021. One thing is for sure, a lot will be happening!

On the national level, there will be a U.S. presidential election come November. It will be in the context of swirling, unpredictable developments globally and in terms of the current impeachment of the president. What do you think all of this is going to look like in one year? Seems light years away somehow.

In terms of state politics in Virginia, it is shaping up as a true watershed year with Democrats — progressive 2020 Democrats, not the Dixiecrats of yore — in control of both houses of the state legislature and the governor’s office. On the one side, a plethora of progressive new legislation is slated to be passed, signed and to become law as of July 1. This will impact gun control, women’s rights, workers rights, LGBTQ rights and immigration. On the other hand, there are signs that there will be a resistance to these moves on the part of gun advocates and others planning a major demonstration in Richmond on Jan. 20, and “sanctuary counties” moves holding out against gun control in the rural parts of the state. We can only hope that civility and reason prevail for the safety, security and well-being of all citizens.

In the cases both of the presidential election and the unfolding of potential conflict as the Democrats in Richmond pass numerous progressive reforms into law, we caution our citizens to be alert to the influence of divisive outside forces fueling the flames of division and hate. Indeed, we now know that enemies of the U.S. and its democracy intervened in the 2016 presidential election on a mammoth scale, and we’re being warned that plans for 2020 will be even more dramatic. They all involve sewing division and chaos in our political system and among our people.

On the Falls Church level, the mood is much calmer and hopeful. With the election of all incumbents back onto the City Council and of the mayor and vice mayor to new terms akin to votes of confidence, the City will see in 12 months the prospective completion of its new George Mason High School and the major progress on the Founder’s Row project, the West End Gateway project, the Broad and Washington project, the Beyer Automotive consolidated land development, the library renovation and expansion and more.

A very exciting time lies just ahead for Falls Church!

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments