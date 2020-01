(Photo: Courtesy Shaun Van Steyn)

KATHY MCLEARY (left) was the headlining artist at last week’s FIRSTfriday event at Art and Frame Falls Church. She can be seen alongside fellow Falls Church artist and watercolor painter Bill Abel in the above photo.

(Photo: Courtesy Shaun Van Steyn)

The event itself received a hearty turn out to kick off the new year.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments