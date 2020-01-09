Henderson Chorus Performs Tonight

Tonight the Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School chorus concert will be on stage in two groups, the first being the sixth graders at 6:45 p.m. They will be followed by the 7th and 8th graders combined at 7:45 p.m. Both concerts are in the George Mason High School (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) auditorium and students need to be back-stage a half-hour before their concerts begin. Many of the songs in the program tie into the heritage of students at Henderson including pieces from Finland, Israel, Japan and Venezuela. Admission is free and all are welcome.

