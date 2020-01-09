This Week in Sports: Swimming

By Ari Autor

BRIAN JANICKI takes second while teammate Jack Lindly places first in 100 Yard Breaststroke (Photo: Ari Autor)

ROUNDING OUT 2019 with two more wins, the George Mason High School boys swim team finished first among twelve area teams in the Holiday Hundreds Invitational meet at the Prince William Aquatic Center back on Dec. 14. The previous evening, Mason’s boys took first in the tri-meet against Sherando and James Wood High Schools at Manassas Park Community Center Pool. The Mustangs’ swimmers scored 121 points against 48 for Sherando, and 123 points compared to 26 for James Wood.

MDDY DUBOIS competes in the 100 Yard Butterfly (Photo: Ari Autor)

MASON’S GIRLS team placed third overall at the Holiday Hundreds Invitational, yet came away with mixed results in their tri-meet. The Mustangs’ swimmers finished first with 116 points against 50 for James Wood High School, but could not beat the depth of Sherando High’s team. Final score for Mason Girls was 64 points compared to 102 for Sherando. Mason’s swimmers resumed their regular season schedule last Saturday with a dual meet against Liberty Bealeton High School at Manassas Park Community Center.

