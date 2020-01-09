Winter Clothing Drive Kicks Off at Mason

The Positive Athletic Culture club (PAC) at George Mason High School (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) started its winter clothing and toiletry drive on Jan. 8 and is running it through Friday, Jan. 17.

The PAC is collecting gently used winter clothes and new, unopened toiletries to donate to the Falls Church Homeless Shelter.

The shelter serves adults, housing 10 men and two women from November – March. Boxes for the drive will be located outside the main office and Coach Julie Bravin’s office.

