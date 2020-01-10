2 Hosts Needed for Incoming Exchange Students

For the group of Chinese exchange students arriving Friday, Jan. 17 and staying in the City of Falls Church through Jan. 22, two host families are still urgently needed. Alpha Exchange is coordinating the exchange between students from George Mason High School and the Attached Middle School in Beijing Normal University. This is a non-school sponsored program. If any residents are willing to help by hosting a student, they are directed to submit a China Exchange Interest Form and choose “Just Hosting.” If any potential hosts have any questions, they should reach out to Mason’s Chinese teacher, Tina Kao, at kaot@fccps.org.

