Business News & Notes: Mindful Parenting, Flowers & Wine, Plus Classes at NOVA

Business News and Notes: January 9 – 15, 2020

Mindful Parenting Discussion at EKOE Health Sunday

EKOE Health is offering a free discussion about mindful parenting and a book signing with Hunter Clark-Fields, a mindful parenting coach, podcast host, and author of “Raising Good Humans: A Mindful Guide to Breaking the Cycle of Reactive Parenting and Raising Kind, Confident Kids.”

The book provides practical strategies to break free from “reactive parenting” habits and explains how parental reactions impact children for generations.

The event will take place Sunday, Jan. 12 from 3 – 5 p.m. at 254 N. Washington Street in Falls Church. While there is no fee, registration is required. Visit www.iekoe.com for more information.

Galleria Florist to Host Floral Arrangement Classes

Galleria Florist is hosting Sip & Design, Flowers & Wine on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 7 – 9 p.m. at Northside Social Falls Church. Galleria owner Alisa Rabinovich will lead the class to make centerpieces and floral arrangements for any occasion.

Classes will be held monthly and offer different projects for each class including flower crowns and wearable designs, hand held bouquets, and container arrangements. All materials and a glass of wine are included in the $60 fee.

For more information, visit www.galleriaflorist.biz or call 703-536-0770.

Professional Development Class Registration at NOVA Ends Monday

Registration for professional development and other classes offered in the spring semester of the Northern Virginia Community College ends Monday, Jan. 12.

Professional development courses are offered in accounting, air conditioning and refrigeration, automotive, business management and administration, contracting, engineering, hospitality, information technology, marketing, welding, and a variety of education, health and medicine, and liberal arts areas of study.

For a full catalog of classes or for more information, visit www.nvcc.edu. NOVA’s Annandale Campus is located at 8333 Little River Turnpike.

