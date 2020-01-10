‘Images’ Opens to Sizeable Crowd

(Photo: Courtesy Barb Cram)

SATURDAY AT THE FALLS CHURCH ARTS GALLERY, photographers and art fans attended the “Meet the Artists” opening of the “Images” — Fine Art Photography Show featuring renowned arts juror Mary Welch Higgins, who is currently Exhibition Director at Northern Virginia Community College, Alexandria Campus who is shown in the photo speaking to the crowd on how she selects and organizes a photography exhibit. Show runs thru Sunday, Feb. 2nd Tuesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

