F.C. Council Approves Funding for City Arts

The Falls Church City Council has approved a recommendation from the Arts and Humanities Grant committee to allocate $45,000 in funding for arts and cultural grants for Fiscal Year 2019-2020. An additional $4,500 was funded through a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts (VCA).

Seven proposals were received for project grants for a total of $29,276. Five proposals were received for operational grants for a total over $28,709, of which $25,000 was awarded. Recipients include Creative Cauldron, Falls Church Arts, The Little City CATCH Foundation, Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, Washington Sinfonietta, and Welcoming Falls Church.

Creative Cauldron received two grants including a project grant for launching a “Bold New Voices Musical Theater Festival” ($2,500 in City funding with a $2,500 match from the VCA) and an operational grant for office administration, utilities, and facility overhead ($13,437 in City funding); Falls Church Arts received three grants including a project grant to improve their capacity for events outside the studio ($2,016 in City funding with a $500 match from the VCA) and to support increased capacity for studio classes ($2,000 in City funding with a $1,500 match from the VCA). An operational grant was awarded to help with gallery rental ($6,765 in City funding); the Little City CATCH Foundation was awarded two grants including a project grant for Watch Night ($4,784 in City funds) and an Operational Grant for professional services, storage space, office supplies, and website costs ($1,139 in City funding); the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation received two grants, including a project grant for creating promotional, publicity and marketing materials for the 2019 Tinner Hill Blues Festival ($5,000 in City funding) and an operational grant for administrative and general expenses ($335 in City funding); Washington Sinfonietta received two grants including a project grant supporting a free holiday concert at the Falls Church Episcopal Church ($416 in City funding) and an operational grant to help cover their annual insurance premium ($324 in City funding); Welcoming Falls Church received one project grant awarded for their Welcoming Week initiative to raise awareness of the contemporary immigrant experience ($2,284 in City funding).

