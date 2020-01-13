F.C.’s Mad Fox Space To Be Filled by Solace Brewing-Hilton Brothers Collaboration

The former Mad Fox space on W. Broad St. (Photo: News-Press)

The 5,000 square-foot restaurant space in the 400 block of West Broad in Falls Church that was vacated by the closing of the Mad Fox Brewing Company last July will soon be filled with a new brew operation known as Solace Outpost.

The upcoming operation will be the result of a three-way deal involving the Hilton brothers of Washington, D.C., Solace Brewing Company of Sterling and the Blackfinn Ameripub group of Northern Virginia, the News-Press has learned.

Restaurateurs Ian and Eric Hilton are behind several D.C.-area eateries including Chez Billy Sud, The Brixton and the recently-opened Parc de Ville in the Mosaic District last November. Solace Brewing has been operating in Loudoun County since 2017.

The new operation will take over the former space of Mad Fox Brewing Company which closed last July because of increased competition in the Northern Virginia area.

The Woodmont Properties owner of the space closed the deal earlier this month, according to News-Press sources, and permit applications for signage have been filed at City Hall.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments