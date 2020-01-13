Marshall Journalism Teacher Receives High Honor

Marshall High School journalism teacher Dan Reinish has been named a special recognition adviser by the Journalism Education Association.

He is one of eight advisers selected nationally for this distinguished honor.

Reinish was offered his position while serving as a long-term substitute teacher and, at Marshall, stresses problem-solving, collaboration, communication, technology and risk taking. “One of the most important 21st century skills taught in this program is that of collaboration and problem-solving,” Reinish said.

A certified journalism educator, Reinsh believes that students learn as much by failing as they do by succeeding. “I work hard to provide students with the tools, know-how, emotional support, time and space necessary to succeed,” he said. “But I also let my students try things that end up not working. I’ve seen many a well-intentioned organizational plan or system of accountability flop. This is because, at the end of the day, they need to be able to try things and see what happens.”

“The yearbooks Dan has advised and the relationships he has with the students who make these books are a testament to his talent as an adviser,” said Meghan Percival, journalism adviser at McLean High. “Under Dan’s guidance, the yearbook staffs at Marshall have created publications that are not only beautifully designed and feature stunning photography, but they are also journalistic.”

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments