McLean Theatre Holds Auditions for Youth Play

The Alden (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean) is holding open auditions for its spring production, “Dorothy Meets Alice or The Wizard of Wonderland” from 7 – 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 21 and 22. Call backs will be held from 7 – 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23, for those invited.

Walk-ins are welcome; however, participants are asked to schedule an audition time in advance.

Only students ages 10 to 16 years old who live in Small District 1A-Dranesville are eligible to audition.

Selected youth actors will work with The Alden’s team of theater professionals to bring the classic story to life with full sets, costumes and technical elements on The Alden’s stage.

Actors who are cast in the show will pay a participation fee of $150. The show is written by Joseph Robinatte and is also based on the musical by Robinette and Karl Jurman Milne. It is produced with special arrangements with The Dramatic Publishing Company.

Because theatre-making is a group activity, attendance at each rehearsal, tech rehearsal and performance is mandatory. Rehearsals will be held from 7 – 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from late January through mid-March. Performances are at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 28-29 and April 4-5, at The Alden.

For more information or to schedule an audition time, contact The Alden’s youth theatre programs director Danielle Van Hook at danielle.vanhook@fairfaxcounty.gov.

Parents or guardians who are scheduling are required to specify the participant’s age and mailing address in the message.

