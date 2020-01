(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Seve Padilla)

MASON RISING. Steel beams are being erected and the general shape and structure of the new George Mason High School is starting to come into sight as the school sits less than a year out from its slated completion date this December. The crew is moving at such a prompt pace that move-in days at the new school are already accounted for in next year’s academic calendar.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments