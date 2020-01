Today, Senate Democratic Leader Dick Saslaw, who represents Falls Church, joined with Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke and Senator Jennifer McClellan to announce the long-awaited passage of the Equal Rights Amendment in the State Senate.

“As a long time supporter and champion of women’s equality, I’m proud to see the Senate passage of the ERA with bipartisan support,” said Saslaw. “The time has come to write women into the United States Constitution.”

